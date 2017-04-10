Death sentence awarded to RAW spy for espionage

RAWALPINDI, April 10 (APP): The death sentence awarded to Indian

spy Agency – Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) – Kulbushan Sudhir

Yadhav by Field Court General Marshal (FGCM) on Monday was confirmed by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“Indian (RAW) Agent, Naval officer 41558Z Commander Kulbushan

Sudhir Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel was arrested on March 3,

2016 through a Counter Intelligence Operation from Mashkel,

Balochistan,” Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release

here stated.

Kulbhushan was arrested by Pakistan authorities for his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan.

The spy has been tried through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and awarded death sentence.

“Today COAS, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed his death

sentence awarded by FGCM.”

The RAW agent Commander Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav was tried by

FGCM under section 59 of Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952 and Section 3

of official Secret Act of 1923.

FGCM found Kulbushan Sudhir Yadhav guilty of all the charges.

The agent confessed before a Magistrate and the Court that he was tasked by RAW to plan, coordinate and organize espionage / sabotage activities aiming to destabilize and wage war against Pakistan by impeding the efforts of Law Enforcement Agencies for restoring peace in Balochistan and Karachi.

The accused was provided with defending officer as per legal provisions, ISPR media release added.