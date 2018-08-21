Death anniversary of Rashid Minhas Shaheed observed

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):The 46th martyrdom anniversary of the youngest recipient of “Nishan-e-Haider”, Pilot Officer

Rashid Minhas, was observed on Monday.

On behalf of Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force

(PAF) and all personnel of PAF, Air Vice Marshal Ahsan Rafiq Chaudhry, Air Officer Commanding

Southern Air Command, visited the house of the gallant air warrior and our national hero, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas (Shaheed), who embraced shahadat in the line of duty on August 20, 1971, said a

press release issued here by Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy.

Air Vice Marshal Ahsan Rafiq Chaudhry met the mother and younger brother of Pilot Officer

Rashid Minhas (Shaheed) and prayed for eternal peace of the martyred soul.

He also conveyed the message of the Air Chief in which he stated that PAF would always

remember the great sacrifice of this valiant son of the soil and it would serve as a beacon of light

for the future generations.