Death anniversary of Ghazal poet Shakeeb Jalali observed

ISLAMABAD, Nov 12 (APP):On November, 1966, the news of Shakeeb Jalali’s death made the literary world mourned after he committed suicide under a train in Sargodha.

His real name was Syed Hassan Rizvi, he was born on October 1, 1934 in a town near to Aligarh, he came to Pakistan in 1950. Whereas, he had to stay in various cities due to employment. Shakeeb Jalali had a unique way of poetry, who gave an innovative tone to Urdu ghazal undoubtedly.

His poetry collection “Roshni Aye Roshni” was published after six years of his tragic death, while the collection is included in a few important poetry collection of Urdu.

However, in 2004, the parts of his poetic collection was published from Lahore.

He lived for 32 years only but his poetry would always alive in the Urdu ghazal.