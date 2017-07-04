Death anniversary of folk singer Allan Faqir observed

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (APP): The sixteenth death anniversary of

Sindhi folk singer and recipient of President’s Pride of

Performance, Allan Fakir was observed on Monday, July 4.

Born in 1932 in Jamshoro district of Sindh, Allan Fakir rose

to fame singing Sufi songs comprising verses from Sufi saint Shah

Abdul Latif Bhittai’s poetry.

Allan himself chose the suffix `fakir’ for his name.

Allan Faqir- the singer of ‘Humma (Allah kar bhyyia), a fusion of

pop and folk singing, not only took Pakistan to the centre of the

world music arena but also led to his co-singer Muhammad Ali Shehki

to new heights of popularity in the late 1980s.

He was bestowed with the presidential honour of `Pride of

Performance’ in 1980. The Sufi singer also received Shah Latif

Award, Shahbaz Award and Kandh Kot Award.

Allan Faqir died on July 4, 2000.