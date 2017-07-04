Death anniversary of folk singer Allan Faqir observed

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (APP): The sixteenth death anniversary of
Sindhi folk singer and recipient of President’s Pride of
Performance, Allan Fakir was observed on Monday, July 4.
Born in 1932 in Jamshoro district of Sindh, Allan Fakir rose
to fame singing Sufi songs comprising verses from Sufi saint Shah
Abdul Latif Bhittai’s poetry.
Allan himself chose the suffix `fakir’ for his name.
Allan Faqir- the singer of ‘Humma (Allah kar bhyyia), a fusion of
pop and folk singing, not only took Pakistan to the centre of the
world music arena but also led to his co-singer Muhammad Ali Shehki
to new heights of popularity in the late 1980s.
He was bestowed with the presidential honour of `Pride of
Performance’ in 1980. The Sufi singer also received Shah Latif
Award, Shahbaz Award and Kandh Kot Award.
Allan Faqir died on July 4, 2000.
