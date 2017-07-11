Death anniversary of famous Urdu poet Qateel Shifai observed

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP): The 16th death anniversary of
renowned Urdu poet and lyricist Qateel Shifai was observed on
Tuesday.
His real name was Muhammad Aurangzeb but adopted Qateel Shifai
as his pen name.
Qateel Shifai was born in Haripur in 1919 and passed away on
July 11 2001. Besides Ghazals and Geets Qateel Shifai had also
written a large number of songs for Pakistani films.
The heart touching and evergreen tunes were composed on his
poetic verses and the legendary singers of that era sung those in
their melodious voices.
Many of his poem collections were published amongst them was
`Mutriba’ which was given highest literature award in Pakistan.
Over 20 collections of verse and over 2 500 songs for
Pakistani and Indian films were published.
His poetry has been translated into numerous languages
including Hindi Gujarati English Russian and Chinese.
Qateel Shifai received the Pride of Performance Award in 1994 for
his contribution to literature Adamjee Award, Naqoosh Award and
Abasin Arts Council Award.
