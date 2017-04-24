ANF to be provided every support at federal, provincial levels: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, April 24 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan here Monday assured to provide every kind of support to Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) at the federal and provincial levels.

He was talking to Director General, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Major General Musarat Nawaz Malik, who called on the minister after assuming the charge.

Nisar said effective border management and control, particularly installation of fence on the western border would help significantly prevent drug transportation.

He said the size of economy attached with drugs and involvement of international mafia and network had made redressal of the issue more serious and complicated.

He said it was necessary that all segments of society should be made part of the campaign against drugs, zero-tolerance policy be adopted and at the same time strict implementation of relevant law be ensured to save people, especially the younger generation from this menace.

Emphasizing individual as well collective ventures, the minister said there was a need of comprehensive strategy and benefitting each other’s experiences to curb the menace.

Earlier, Major General Musarat Nawaz Malik briefed the minister about the ANF’s performance and anti-narcotics strategy.