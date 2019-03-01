Dawson’s last ball boundary seals Peshawar’s win over Islamabad in PSL

LAHORE, Mar 01 (APP):Liam Dawson smashed a last ball boundary off

pacer Mohammad Sami to clinch a thrilling four wicket win for Peshawar Zalmi over Islamabad United in the HBL PSL in Dubai on Friday.

Needing 14 off the last over Peshawar’s skipper Darren Sammy —

limping with a leg injury — smashed the fourth ball over the long-off boundary for a six but was run out in attempt to take a sharp single

as he missed the ball off the fifth.

But Dawson, who smashed 35-ball 52 not out with three sixes and as

many boundaries, kept his cool to give Peshawar their fifth win in seven games and the first team to get ten points.