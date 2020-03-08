Dawar, Wazir propagate misleading assertions on ECL status: MOI

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP):Ministry of Interior (MOI) Sunday, in a tweet, said Members of National Assembly (MNA) Mohisn Dawar was propagating misleading assertions regarding MNA Ali Wazir and his status on Exit Control List (ECL) to malign state institutions.

The ministry in its tweet informed that Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir’s names were on ECL since Kharqamar incident. “Both the parliamentarian did not apply for permission to travel to Afghanistan. MOI deals with ECL and if (they) applied would consider the request as per law,”