ISLAMABAD, AUG 31 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar
Thursday approved extension for filing of Income Tax Returns till September 30, 2017, in
the case of salaried individuals and Income Tax Statements.
The extension was given under sub-section (4) of section 115 of Income
Tax Ordinance, of Final Tax for Tax Year 2017, said a press statement issued by Finance
Ministry, adding that previously, the due date was 31st August 2017.
The Minister approved the extension of due date on the basis of requests
received from tax bars and different associations, as a number of tax consultants have
gone to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj, and also due to the advent of Eid-ul-Adha.
The extension has been granted in order to ensure maximum facilitation
of the taxpayers, the statement added.
Date for filing income tax returns extended till Sep 30
