Date extended for filing of income tax returns till Nov 30

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Wednesday extended due date for filing of income tax returns or statements by salaried individuals, other individuals and AOPs, till November 30.

Extension of date had been approved by Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on the proposal of

FBR, in view of the requests made by tax bars, various trade associations and members of the business community

as they could not find ample time for filing of their tax returns, an FBR press release said.

It may be recalled that in the spirit of facilitating filers, the due date was earlier extended from October 31

to November 15.

The due date for filing of returns or statements of final taxation in case of companies had not been extended,

the press release said.