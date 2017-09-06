Dastgir desires to bolster defence cooperation with Turkey

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Minister for Defence Engr Khurram

Dastgir Khan Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s strong desire to

strengthen its partnership with Turkey in all fields, including the

defence cooperation.

He was talking to Turkish Ambassador in Pakistan Babur Girgin,

who along with a delegation called on him in his office at Ministry

of Defence, Rawalpindi.

The minister appreciated democratic and development

initiatives of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a visionary leader.

He extended thanks to Turkey for construction of Fleet Tanker

for Pakistan Navy.

He also appreciated the recent deal for Super Mashak Trainer Aircraft by

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for Turkish Air Force.

He also acknowledged the recent visit of Commander Turkish

Armed Forces, General Hulusi Akar to further foster the relations

between both brotherly countries.

The minister conveyed the concern of Pakistan on

deteriorating situation in Middle East, particularly in Syria, Iraq

and Yemen-Saudi Arabia.

He commended Turkish role for crushing uprising on its borders and its

positive role in Syrian crisis.