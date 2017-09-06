Dastgir desires to bolster defence cooperation with Turkey

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Minister for Defence Engr Khurram
Dastgir Khan Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s strong desire to
strengthen its partnership with Turkey in all fields, including the
defence cooperation.
He was talking to Turkish Ambassador in Pakistan Babur Girgin,
who along with a delegation called on him in his office at Ministry
of Defence, Rawalpindi.
The minister appreciated democratic and development
initiatives of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a visionary leader.
He extended thanks to Turkey for construction of Fleet Tanker
for Pakistan Navy.
He also appreciated the recent deal for Super Mashak Trainer Aircraft by
Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for Turkish Air Force.
He also acknowledged the recent visit of Commander Turkish
Armed Forces, General Hulusi Akar to further foster the relations
between both brotherly countries.
The minister conveyed the concern of Pakistan on
deteriorating situation in Middle East, particularly in Syria, Iraq
and Yemen-Saudi Arabia.
He commended Turkish role for crushing uprising on its borders and its
positive role in Syrian crisis.
