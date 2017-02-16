Dastagir, Saad discuss railways role in trade promotion

LAHORE, Feb 16 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce
Khurram Dastagir called on Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja
Saad Rafique at PR Headquarters, here on Thursday.
They discussed several issues of mutual interest
including Afghan transit trade and trade activities
on Quetta-Zahedan route.
The commerce minister stressed the Pakistan Railways role
in trade with Afghanistan and Iran, adding that trade had been
increased with Iran after banking agreements.
He said that the railways was safe and economical means
of transportation.
The PR minister assured the commerce minister of a proactive
role in Afghan transit trade, adding that the railways had access
up to Port Qasim and therefore it would not miss any opportunity of business with the neighbouring countries.
Saad said that the PR revenue was expected to increase
up to Rs 40 billion from Rs 18 billion soon.
