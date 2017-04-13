Dar’s US visit to strengthen relations: US Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP): The US Ambassador to Pakistan, David Hale

Thursday expressed the hope that Finance Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar’s visit to the USA would help further developing Pakistan US relations.

The US Ambassador called on the minister, said a press statement, adding

during the meeting matters relating to the finance minister’s upcoming visit to Washington for the IMF – World Bank spring meetings, and meetings with senior US officials, were discussed.

The Ambassador said the minister’s continued engagement with the US

leadership, heads of international organizations and meetings with US think tanks during his past visits had greatly contributed to augmenting Pakistan’s perception and image.

The finance minister said he also looked forward to the meetings with a

view to strengthening the bilateral relationship and further increasing its economic and trade content.

He also shared with the Ambassador the progress of the economic reforms

being carried out in different areas including energy and cooperation with the development partners.

He said the just concluded article-4 consultations with the IMF had

confirmed that the reform process was progressing in the post program period as well.

He said the government was now fully focused on achieving economic

growth and making all out efforts to consolidate the gains Pakistan had made in the past three years.

He said the process of reforms would go hand in hand with the endeavours

for overall economic development.

Senior officials of the Finance Division were also present in the

meeting.