Dar, US Security Advisor discuss matters of bilateral interest

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar and US National Security Advisor Lieutenant General Herbert Raymond McMaster Friday exchanged views on matters of bilateral interest.

The US National Security Advisor called the finance minister on telephone, according to a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The finance minister congratulated Gen McMaster on assuming the important responsibility as the National Security Advisor and said he looked forward to working with him (NSA) to further develop and enhance the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

He said the improved security conditions as well as the economic turnaround achieved in last three years provided an excellent opportunity to develop and promote economic partnership between the two countries.

The minister further said Pakistan believed in a peaceful neighbourhood and the government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was keen to work with friends and partners for peace and stability of the region and beyond.

Referring to the tremendous success of operation Zarb-e-Azb and encouraging results of the ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fasad, he said these demonstrated our commitment to eradicate terrorism.

Gen McMaster said the administration of President Trump looked forward to working with Pakistan to pursue the common objectives of peace and security and economic well-being of the people.

He said the sacrifices made by Pakistan’s armed forces as well as civilians to improve the security conditions were admirable. He said Pakistan had also made impressive progress on the economic side.

He said security was an important prerequisite to unlock the immense economic potential of the region and the US administration would like to work closely with Pakistan in this regard.

He said he looked forward to meet the finance minister during his visit to Washington, later in the month.