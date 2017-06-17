ISLAMABAD, June 17 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad
Ishaq Dar Saturday urged Saudi investors to avail investment
opportunities in Pakistan, including in the petrochemical industry,
offered under the liberal investment regime of the present
government.
The minister was talking to the Saudi ambassador-designate to
Pakistan, Commodore Nawaf Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy who called him here.
Dar welcomed Commodore Al-Malkiy on his nomination as the new
Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, and wished him success in his new
role.
Both the dignitaries discussed the current status of bilateral
ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, according to a statement
issued here by the Finance Ministry.
The finance minister appreciated the continued support of the
Saudi government for projects aimed at economic development in
Pakistan and also highlighted the recent visit of Prime Minister
Nawaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia to meet King Salman bin Abdul Aziz,
during which the latter expressed the hope that the current impasse in
the Gulf will be resolved soon in the best interest of the Muslim
Ummah.
The finance minister had accompanied the prime minister during
the said visit, the statement added.
The Saudi ambassador said he would be keen on promoting
greater presence of Saudi investors and companies in Pakistan with
a view to further bolster the current level of bilateral economic
cooperation.
At the end of the meeting, the finance minister and the Saudi
ambassador reaffirmed the resolve of both sides to work
together to further strengthen bilateral relations.
Dar urges Saudi investors to avail investment opportunities in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, June 17 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad