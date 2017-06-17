Dar urges Saudi investors to avail investment opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, June 17 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar Saturday urged Saudi investors to avail investment

opportunities in Pakistan, including in the petrochemical industry,

offered under the liberal investment regime of the present

government.

The minister was talking to the Saudi ambassador-designate to

Pakistan, Commodore Nawaf Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy who called him here.

Dar welcomed Commodore Al-Malkiy on his nomination as the new

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, and wished him success in his new

role.

Both the dignitaries discussed the current status of bilateral

ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, according to a statement

issued here by the Finance Ministry.

The finance minister appreciated the continued support of the

Saudi government for projects aimed at economic development in

Pakistan and also highlighted the recent visit of Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia to meet King Salman bin Abdul Aziz,

during which the latter expressed the hope that the current impasse in

the Gulf will be resolved soon in the best interest of the Muslim

Ummah.

The finance minister had accompanied the prime minister during

the said visit, the statement added.

The Saudi ambassador said he would be keen on promoting

greater presence of Saudi investors and companies in Pakistan with

a view to further bolster the current level of bilateral economic

cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, the finance minister and the Saudi

ambassador reaffirmed the resolve of both sides to work

together to further strengthen bilateral relations.