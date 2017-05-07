Dar urges Japanese firms to reap advantage of economic opportunities in Pakistan

By M Naeem Chaudhry

YOKOHAMA (Japan), May 7 APP: Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Sunday urged the Japanese corporations to reap the advantage of economic opportunities in Pakistan.

The Japanese firms already working in Pakistan were enjoying

tremendous beneficial run, he said during a meeting with the Deputy

Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Japan, Taro Aso, here on the sidelines of 50th Annual Meeting of Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADP).

Apprising Taro Aso of investment potential in Pakistan, Ishaq Dar

also mentioned the recent report of PWC (PricewaterhouseCoopers – one of the world’s largest professional services firms), which said

Pakistan would be a member of G20 by 2030.

The Japanese Deputy Prime Minister appreciated the economic

performance of the ruling democratic dispensation in Pakistan,

saying the country was well poised for Japanese and international

investors as an attractive investment destination especially in

the textile sector.

Ishaq Dar extended invitation to Taro Aso to visit Pakistan on

mutually convenient dates.

Earlier in his address at the Business Session of ADB 50th Annual

Meeting, the finance minister informed the participants about

macroeconomic stability achieved by Pakistan during last four years following successful implementation of a comprehensive structural

reforms agenda.

Credit rating agencies, international financial institutions,

development partners, think-tanks, independent economists and experts recognized Pakistan’s economic turnaround ahd macroeconomic stability,

he said, adding the country’s focus was now on inclusive growth.

The minister lauded commitment of ADP President Takehito Nakao in

pursuing reforms agenda, contribution towards economic development and poverty reduction in the Asia-Pacific region.