Dar to attend CAREC Forum in Urumqi on Sept 7-8

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar

will attend the inaugural ceremony of the Central Asia Regional

Economic Cooperation Institute (CI) and the second CAREC Think

Tanks Development Forum to be held on September 7-8 at Urumqi,

China.

The minister received invitation from his Chinese counterpart

Xiao Jie in this regard, a Finance Ministry statement said here Sunday.

Xiao Ji in a letter addressed to Minister Dar extended him

invitation for the two events.

He also appreciated Ishaq Dar’s continued and strong support

for the CAREC Institute. He added that due to the commitment and

hard work from all the members of CAREC and the Asian Development

Bank, the agreement establishing the Institute had become a reality.