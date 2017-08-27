Dar to attend CAREC Forum in Urumqi on Sept 7-8

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar
will attend the inaugural ceremony of the Central Asia Regional
Economic Cooperation Institute (CI) and the second CAREC Think
Tanks Development Forum to be held on September 7-8 at Urumqi,
China.
The minister received invitation from his Chinese counterpart
Xiao Jie in this regard, a Finance Ministry statement said here Sunday.
Xiao Ji in a letter addressed to Minister Dar extended him
invitation for the two events.
He also appreciated Ishaq Dar’s continued and strong support
for the CAREC Institute. He added that due to the commitment and
hard work from all the members of CAREC and the Asian Development
Bank, the agreement establishing the Institute had become a reality.
