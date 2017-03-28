Dar thanks parliamentarians for reaching consensus on military courts tenure extension

ISLAMABAD, March 28 (APP): Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on Tuesday appreciated the sincerity of parliamentary leaders of both houses of the parliament for making consensus for extension of military courts’ tenure for a period of two years.

Winding up discussion on extension of military courts’ tenure in the Senate, the minister thanked all the parliamentarians for their support and reaching at a point of consensus keeping in view the extraordinary situation.

He said 15 meetings were held, including five technical meetings and 10 informal meetings of parliamentary parties’ leaders to discuss the matter.

On suggestion, he added, the government had also included the parliamentary leaders of the Upper House in the committee for their inputs on the important matter.

Finally in its last meeting held on Febuarary 28, which was chaired

by the National Assembly Speaker and was attended by all parliamentary leaders, he said, the committee had decided to extend the period of military courts and amendment in Pakistan Army Act.

He said many parliamentary leaders were of view that the parliamentary session should be convened next day, but as the Pakistan Peoples Party had planned to hold multi-party conference on March 4, therefore the government had decided to convene the parliament session

after that meeting on March 6.

He said the PPP had also proposed some suggestions to include in the draft of the bill and the government had also supported the same. The consensus four amendments were proposed in the bill in the National Assembly, which were passed by the House with majority, he added.

Ishaq Dar said after the operation Zarb-e-Azb, the government allocated Rs 100 billion every year for repatriation and rehabilitation of internally displaced persons and to support other aspects of the operation.

He said with the consensus of the parliamentary parties’ leaders, the words ‘use of religion or sect’ was changed with ‘misuse of religion or sect’ in the bill, besides producing the accused within 24 hours in the court etc.