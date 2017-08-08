Dar takes notice of sugar price spike

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

Tuesday directed federal secretaries concerned to take up the matter of sugar price hike with provincial governments immediately.

The Finance Minister, who is also Chairman of National Price

Monitoring Committee, took serious notice of the media reports regarding sugar price hike.

He said there were standing instructions from the Economic

Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet that stability in the price

of sugar in domestic market was to be ensured for the benefit of general consumers.

In line with the Finance Minister’s instructions, the Secretary

Industries Tuesday evening sent letters to the chief secretaries of

Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, expressing concern of the federal government over escalation in the price of sugar.

The senior officials have been asked to look into the matter on

urgent basis and take appropriate corrective measures for ensuring

stability in retail price of the commodity.