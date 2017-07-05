Dar takes notice of hike in Dollar rates

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad
Ishaq Dar Wednesday took serious notice of the spike in the interbank rates
of the US dollar versus the Pakistani Rupee.
He, during an emergent meeting of the officials of
Finance Division, took notice and expressed deep concern, indignation and
disappointment at the fact that the current political situation was being
exploited by certain individuals, banks and entities, resulting in the artificial rise of the interbank rate of the US Dollar versus the Pakistani Rupee, which had negatively affected our Foreign Exchange (FX) markets.
said the responsible persons and entities in this matter would be identified and appropriate action would be taken against them in the national interest.
