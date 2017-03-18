Dar reviews progress on Kohsar Block project

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar here on Saturday chaired a meeting to discuss matters

regarding completion and operationlizing of Kohsar Block (New Pak.

Secretariat) project and subsequent allocation of office space to

different ministries and departments.

The Secretary Housing and Works and DG, PWD briefed the

Finance Minister on the progress of the project and informed that

construction work had been substantially completed and efforts were

afoot to finish the remaining work related to HVAC and installation

of Lifts by May 2017.

The meeting was also briefed on various aspects of interior

designing and partitioning of space for allocation to different

departments.

Finance Minister emphasized completion of all the works and

installation of lifts on priority and said that all systems should

be up and ready by end of May as per the latest timeline.

He said a meeting of the Allotment Committee would be called

soon to allocate space to different ministries/departments so that

they could plan their activities for shifting to the building

accordingly.

The Minister said Kohsar Block would help accommodate

scattered government offices, departments under one roof, not only

facilitating the general public but also helping to make significant

savings under the head of building rent.

The Minister also on the occasion asked officials concerned in

Finance Division and Planning & Development Division to extend

maximum facilitation for completion of all necessary works.

The 9-Storey Kohsar Block with ground floor and two basements,

having covered area of 7,69,200 sqft will be the largest office

building in the federal capital when completed.

Secretary Housing and Works, senior officials of Finance

Division, Planning and Development Division, PWD and others attended

the meeting.