Dar reviews progress on border crossing complexes on Chaman

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP):Finance Minister chairs meeting to

review progress on development of border crossing complexes at

Torkham and Chaman.

Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, chaired a

meeting at the Ministry of Finance on Friday to review the progress

on the development of border crossing complexes at Torkham and

Chamanas part of the Integrated Transit Trade Management System

(ITTMS) project,said in statement issued by Ministry of Finance

here.

Finance Secretary, Secretary Economic Affairs Division,

Quartermaster General of Pakistan Army, Country Director Asian

Development Bank (ADB),DG NLC, Project Director ITTMS at FBR, and

senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, ADB, and Infrastructure

Project Development Facility participated in the meeting.

The Project Director updated the Finance Minister regarding

the progress of the project.

DG NLC briefed the meeting regarding the technical aspects of

the project.

NLC has been assigned to carry out the civil works of the

project on the two sites.

Country Director ADB informed the meeting that ADB considers

it as an important project due to its significance in the context of

the corridor for trade envisaged under the Central Asia Regional

Economic Cooperation (CAREC).

The Finance Minister appreciated the efforts of all

stakeholders, including ADB, in ensuring satisfactory progress of

the project so far.

He said that the project is based on the vision of the

government to develop Pakistan as an economic corridor and enhance

regional connectivity.

He said that the project, once completed, will result in

significant reduction in processing times at the border crossing

points in Torkham and Chaman.

He urged all stakeholders to ensure completion of the project

in accordance with the scheduled timelines.