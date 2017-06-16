Dar reviews progress on border crossing complexes on Chaman

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP):Finance Minister chairs meeting to
review progress on development of border crossing complexes at
Torkham and Chaman.
Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, chaired a
meeting at the Ministry of Finance on Friday to review the progress
on the development of border crossing complexes at Torkham and
Chamanas part of the Integrated Transit Trade Management System
(ITTMS) project,said in statement issued by Ministry of Finance
here.
Finance Secretary, Secretary Economic Affairs Division,
Quartermaster General of Pakistan Army, Country Director Asian
Development Bank (ADB),DG NLC, Project Director ITTMS at FBR, and
senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, ADB, and Infrastructure
Project Development Facility participated in the meeting.
The Project Director updated the Finance Minister regarding
the progress of the project.
DG NLC briefed the meeting regarding the technical aspects of
the project.
NLC has been assigned to carry out the civil works of the
project on the two sites.
Country Director ADB informed the meeting that ADB considers
it as an important project due to its significance in the context of
the corridor for trade envisaged under the Central Asia Regional
Economic Cooperation (CAREC).
The Finance Minister appreciated the efforts of all
stakeholders, including ADB, in ensuring satisfactory progress of
the project so far.
He said that the project is based on the vision of the
government to develop Pakistan as an economic corridor and enhance
regional connectivity.
He said that the project, once completed, will result in
significant reduction in processing times at the border crossing
points in Torkham and Chaman.
He urged all stakeholders to ensure completion of the project
in accordance with the scheduled timelines.
