Dar reviews matters related to privatization

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue,

Economic Affairs, Statistics and Privatization Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting which reviewed matters related to privatization here at the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.

Chairman Privatization Commission Mohammad Zubair briefed the minister on the status of the ongoing privatization transactions.

He apprised the minister about the status of various state-owned

entities including Pakistan Steel Mills and SME Bank Ishaq Dar emphasized that the government’s utmost priority with respect to privatization was to ensure that transactions were conducted in an open, fair and transparent manner.

He said that the government was actively working to resolve the financial bleeding caused to the national exchequer by loss-making state-owned enterprises.

He stated that the government made a decision regarding the restructuring or privatization of each loss-making entity on a case-by-case basis while keeping in view the specific circumstances of each entity, and in the best interests of the people of Pakistan.

He urged the Privatization Commission to complete the ongoing transactions in a timely manner whilst ensuring full compliance with the applicable laws and regulations.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and Privatization Commission.