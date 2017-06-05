Dar reiterates government’s determination to resolve energy issue

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar, Monday, while chairing a high level meeting

regarding energy-related matters, reiterated the

government’s determination to resolve the energy issue.

The high level of priority accorded to energy

matters by the present government is evident from the fact that the

Prime Minister chairs the Cabinet Committee on Energy himself,

he said.

Minister for Water and Power, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister

for Petroleum and Natural Resources, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi,

Secretaries Finance, Water and Power and senior officials of the

ministries participated in the meeting, said a press release.

Secretary Water and Power provided an update during the

meeting on the demand and supply situation of electricity in the

country.

He also briefed the meeting on the status of various ongoing

power sector projects.

He said that all necessary measures were being undertaken to

provide maximum relief to the general public during Ramzan through

provision of electricity and to ensure timely completion of the

ongoing power projects.

Ishaq Dar said that additional electricity will be added to

the national grid by early 2018 through completion of ongoing

projects, which will significantly reduce load-shedding.

He said that in addition to power generation, necessary

projects are also being undertaken for electricity transmission and

distribution in order to ensure timely and effective evacuation and

delivery of electricity.

He urged the officials to ensure completion of the ongoing

power projects according to the given timelines.