Dar reiterates government’s determination to resolve energy issue

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad
Ishaq Dar, Monday, while chairing a high level meeting
regarding energy-related matters, reiterated the
government’s determination to resolve the energy issue.
The high level of priority accorded to energy
matters by the present government is evident from the fact that the
Prime Minister chairs the Cabinet Committee on Energy himself,
he said.
Minister for Water and Power, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister
for Petroleum and Natural Resources, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi,
Secretaries Finance, Water and Power and senior officials of the
ministries participated in the meeting, said a press release.
Secretary Water and Power provided an update during the
meeting on the demand and supply situation of electricity in the
country.
He also briefed the meeting on the status of various ongoing
power sector projects.
He said that all necessary measures were being undertaken to
provide maximum relief to the general public during Ramzan through
provision of electricity and to ensure timely completion of the
ongoing power projects.
Ishaq Dar said that additional electricity will be added to
the national grid by early 2018 through completion of ongoing
projects, which will significantly reduce load-shedding.
He said that in addition to power generation, necessary
projects are also being undertaken for electricity transmission and
distribution in order to ensure timely and effective evacuation and
delivery of electricity.
He urged the officials to ensure completion of the ongoing
power projects according to the given timelines.
