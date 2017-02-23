Dar, President FPCCI discuss economic situation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP): President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) Zubair Tufail here on Thursday paid a courtesy call on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and exchanged views on economic situation of country.

Zubair appreciated the measures taken by the government for promoting exports and said they would further contribute to strengthening of the economy, says a press release here.

The business community across the country would fully support government’s drive aimed at economic growth and generation of job opportunities, he added.

He also shared with the minister hopes and aspiration of the business community that it attached with the upcoming budget.

Dar said that the government had already initiated the process

for preparation of budget and in this regard it would take into consideration views and suggestions of all stakeholders, the

business and traders community, economic experts as well as the general populace.

He said the business community had a key role to play in uplift of the economy and government would take all possible steps for its well being.

The minister said that enhancing exports was no doubt of

paramount importance for betterment of the economy and again the role of business community in this regard was also very significant.