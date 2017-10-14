Dar performing duties activly: Musadiq

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP)::Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Affairs Dr Musadiq Malik on Saturday said Senator Ishaq Dar was performing his duties and responsibilities as minister for finance actively.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the finance minister had given an attractive package for exporters and businessmen, which was now yielding positive results as the exports were continuously increasing for the last three months.

He said the present government had reduced budget deficit and inflation and managed to increase tax collection by 20 per cent due to the concrete steps taken in that regard. Massive investment was being made in the industrial sector, which was ignored in the past, as evident from the import of heavy machinery, he added.

He said that Pakistan had currently around $14 billion foreign exchange reserves.Capital raising from abroad was a routine exercise which was done by many countries to attract investment, he added.

Dr Musadiq questioned as to which international institution was declaring Pakistan as bankrupt. The opposition was criticizing the government’s economic policies for the sake of opposition only, he added.

Replying to a question, he said there was no need for the prime minister to address the nation on the state of economy. Political instability was the main reason for stopping the process of economic growth, which was caused by the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government, he said, had brought betterment in all sectors, including power, agriculture, industry, infrastructure, health and transport. The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project proved the fact, he added.