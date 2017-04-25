Dar meets with US Treasury Secretary, Steven T. Mnuchin

ISLAMABAD, April 25 (APP): The US Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin appreciating the recent turnaround witnessed by Pakistan’s economy and efforts made by the government to control terrorist financing, Tuesday said both the countries should work together to curb the menace of terrorism.

According to a message received here from Pakistan embassy in

Washington DC, he was talking to Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar who called on him and briefed about the economic development since 2013.

Responding to a question from Treasury Secretary about efforts being made by the government to control the menace of terrorist financing, the finance minister said Pakistan was firmly committed to eliminate terrorism in all of its manifestations.

He shared the details of Operation Radd-ul-Fassad with Treasury

Secretary and stated that the government was spending huge sum of money not only on the operational side but also to rehabilitate internally displaced persons.

Moreover, he added, the government was enforcing legal controls to

prevent misuse of banking channels to avoid flow of funds to terrorist organizations.

He said Pakistan, for the first time in its history, had completed an IMF Program which had put the economy on solid footing. He said after the recovery period, now the economy was ready for sustained and inclusive growth.

As a result of prudent economic policies, Dar said, the fiscal deficit had come down from 8.2% in 2013 to 4.5% in 2016. Similarly, the foreign exchange reserves had gone up to over $21 billion which is over 04 months of our import bill. Pakistan was now eligible for IBRD loans which were providing us much needed fiscal space for development projects, he added.

We look forward to working with the new US Administration not only in

economy but also in other areas. There was a greater need to work closely with each other for mutual benefit, Dar remarked.