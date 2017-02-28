ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad
Ishaq Dar here on Tuesday had a meeting with newly promoted officers
of the Ministry of Finance.
He extended felicitations to the officers and wished them well
in their new assignments.
Secretary Finance Division,Tariq Bajwa was also present on the
occasion,said in a statement issued by Ministry of Finance here.
Talking to the officers, the Minister said that all of them
had worked hard as part of the Ministry’s team and made their
contribution for development of the national economy.
He said that their promotions were well deserved as they had
diligently and sincerely accomplished their respective jobs related
to different activities of the Division.
Dar meets newly promoted officers of Finance Ministry
ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad