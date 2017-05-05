Dar meets German delegation in Yokohama

YOKOHAMA (Japan), May 5 (APP): Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Friday

met German delegation, headed by parliamentary state secretary Hans

Joahan Fuchtel and appreciated Germany’s continuing cooperation with Pakistan dating back to 1961, encompassing energy, health, education, governance, sustainable development and micro-finance sectors.

The Finance Minister said Germany was Pakistan ‘s largest

trading partner within the EU.

He emphasized that given the excellent investment opportunities

in Pakistan, Germany might like to explore more investment avenues.

The Finance Minister reiterated that new areas of cooperation

had been explored in the successful negotiations held between two

countries in the recently held talks in Islamabad.

Mr Futchel expressed the hope that mutual cooperation between

the two countries would further enhance.

He also invited Pakistan to join Asia Pacific Climate Fund

along with offer of assistance in climate risk insurance to

Pakistan.