Dar, McMaster discuss region’s security situation

ISLAMABAD, June 5 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar Monday had telephone conversation with US National

Security Adviser Lt General H.R McMaster.

They had discussion on security situation in the region,

a finance ministry press release said.

The finance minister said Pakistan wished to see peace prevail

in the region.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to completely eradicate

the scourge of terrorism from the region and added it was making

continued efforts to this end.