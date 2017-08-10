Dar lays Electoral Reforms Committee’s report in Senate

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Minister for Finance and Revenue Mohammad Ishaq

Dar Thursday presented report of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms in

the Senate.

Speaking in the housing after presenting report in the House, the

Minister said the report had also draft of Election Bill 2017 and the bill had already been

tabled in the National Assembly.

He said the Law Minister would explain salient features of the bill once

it was laid in the House.

The minister requested the House to complete process of the bill in time

so the next general elections could be held under new laws.

He said the Committee on Electoral Reforms, constituted

in 2014, had received some 1,200 proposals from almost all sections

of society, including non-governmental organizations, general public

and others, and 631 of them had been incorporated in the draft law.

Five notes of dissents on the bill were received from the

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI),

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), he said.

He said the government was still ready to accommodate opposition’s

amendments in bill.

Dar said two interim reports of the committee were presented in the House.

He said bill had been finalised after 129 meetings, 25 of the main parliamentary

committee and 93 of its sub-committee headed

by Law Minister Zahid Hamid.

The committee, he said, had prepared The Election Bill-2017 with

an amalgamation of previous eight laws and proposing new measures in different areas

of electioneering to further empower the ECP for

holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

He said a number of initiatives had been suggested in the bill

regarding preparation of voters lists, delimitation, simplification

of nomination papers, installation of surveillance cameras, penalties

for violations, women voters turnout, powers of polling day

officials, expediting election disputes resolution, implementation of

the code of conduct and vote counting.

Ishaq Dar thanked all political parties and officials of national assembly, senate,

ministry of law and justices for their giving their valuable out put and support.