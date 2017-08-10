Dar lays Electoral Reforms Committee’s report in Senate

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Minister for Finance and Revenue Mohammad Ishaq
Dar Thursday presented report of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms in
the Senate.
Speaking in the housing after presenting report in the House, the
Minister said the report had also draft of Election Bill 2017 and the bill had already been
tabled in the National Assembly.
He said the Law Minister would explain salient features of the bill once
it was laid in the House.
The minister requested the House to complete process of the bill in time
so the next general elections could be held under new laws.
He said the Committee on Electoral Reforms, constituted
in 2014, had received some 1,200 proposals from almost all sections
of society, including non-governmental organizations, general public
and others, and 631 of them had been incorporated in the draft law.
Five notes of dissents on the bill were received from the
Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI),
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), he said.
He said the government was still ready to accommodate opposition’s
amendments in bill.
Dar said two interim reports of the committee were presented in the House.
He said bill had been finalised after 129 meetings, 25 of the main parliamentary
committee and 93 of its sub-committee headed
by Law Minister Zahid Hamid.
The committee, he said, had prepared The Election Bill-2017 with
an amalgamation of previous eight laws and proposing new measures in different areas
of electioneering to further empower the ECP for
holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country.
He said a number of initiatives had been suggested in the bill
regarding preparation of voters lists, delimitation, simplification
of nomination papers, installation of surveillance cameras, penalties
for violations, women voters turnout, powers of polling day
officials, expediting election disputes resolution, implementation of
the code of conduct and vote counting.
Ishaq Dar thanked all political parties and officials of national assembly, senate,
ministry of law and justices for their giving their valuable out put and support.
