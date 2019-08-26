Dar Hockey Academy wins final in Holland

LAHORE, Aug 26 (APP):The Dar Hockey Academy, currently on a preparatory tour to Europe and widely acknowledged as Pakistan’s finest nursery for the last many years, defeated hosts MEP 2-0 in the final to win the Metjehart Top Tournament in Boxtel, Holland.

On a bright sunny day, a healthy crowd turned up to witness the highly anticipated final, according to the information made available here on Monday.

There was a big flag waving and drum beating Pakistani expat contingent as well as local Dutch supporters of the host club.

Pakistan’s Ambassador in Holland Shujaat Rathore traveled from The Hague to witness the fast-paced final for the entertainment of the audience.