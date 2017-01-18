Dar hockey academy to play matches against Faisalabad

LAHORE, Jan 18 (APP): Pakistan’s finest hockey nursery, Dar Hockey
Academy will play a three match series against Government High School
Gatti, Faisalabad.
The matches are scheduled from January 20-22 here at the National
Hockey Stadium, said patron of the academy, former hockey Olympian
Taqueer Dar while talking to APP on Wednesday.
He said Government High School Gatti has a rich tradition of hockey.
Its hockey team is regarded the strongest school side in the Faisalabad
district. They have been winning the district inter school championships almost every year during the last decade. The school also takes pride in
its players who went on to win international colours including Olympian Adnan Maqsood.
“Since, a number of Dar Academy boys are currently engaged in the
national under 18 camp, quite a few raw youngsters of the academy would
be figuring in these matches”, he added.
