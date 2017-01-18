Dar hockey academy to play matches against Faisalabad

LAHORE, Jan 18 (APP): Pakistan’s finest hockey nursery, Dar Hockey

Academy will play a three match series against Government High School

Gatti, Faisalabad.

The matches are scheduled from January 20-22 here at the National

Hockey Stadium, said patron of the academy, former hockey Olympian

Taqueer Dar while talking to APP on Wednesday.

He said Government High School Gatti has a rich tradition of hockey.

Its hockey team is regarded the strongest school side in the Faisalabad

district. They have been winning the district inter school championships almost every year during the last decade. The school also takes pride in

its players who went on to win international colours including Olympian Adnan Maqsood.

“Since, a number of Dar Academy boys are currently engaged in the

national under 18 camp, quite a few raw youngsters of the academy would

be figuring in these matches”, he added.