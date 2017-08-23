Dar hockey academy beaten by Klein Zwitserland in Holland

LAHORE, Aug 23 (APP): Klein Zwitserland, having the

distinction of holding the record of winning the Dutch league

for eight consecutive seasons besides winning the

European Club championships a couple of times, scored a 2-0

victory against U19 Dar Hockey academy which is currently on a

tour of Holland.

The much experienced star studded home side found a tough

opposition in youthful Dar academy at The Hague ground, said

the information made available to APP here on Wednesday. Club’s

legend Ties Kruise, who played in a record six World Cups, is

presently the chairman of HC Klein Zwitserland.

The match was also witnessed by the Pakistani ambassador

in the Netherlands, Ms Iffat Gardezi.

For the match against the Dar HA boys, the hosts fielded

their first men’s team including the Dutch national goal

keeper Laurens Buure. The side also included five players who

have played for the Dutch national age group teams plus an

Argentine who appeared for his country at the Junior World Cup

last year.

But the youngsters did not appear awed by the opponents. In

the well contested first half, both the sides had their

chances including penalty corners. A long Klein Zwitserland from

outside the Dar HA 23 metre surprisingly went unchecked to

unmarked Bus Leinweber who made it 1-0.

Second half was a bit more action packed. Both the net

minders were called into action quite a few times. The only goal

of this period came via KZ’s 4th penalty corner of the day.

Pieter Swart’s forceful angular flat hit struck the right corner

of the board off diving goal keeper Awais’s stick. A good game

where the vast experience of the Klein Zwitserland was the

decisive factor.