Dar for timely completion of legislative proposals

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP):Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said Tuesday that legislative

proposals were part of the reform agenda of the government, so timely completion must

be ensured.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on

different draft laws initiated by the Ministry of Finance for enactment, the

minister directed the officials to keep close liaison with the Ministry of

Parliamentary Affairs and Secretariats of National Assembly and the Senate in

this regard.

Earlier, Acting Finance Secretary briefed the

meeting that presently there were ten bills relating to different Laws under

process at different stages.

These included Corporate Rehabilitation Bill

2017, Amendment in Bank’s (Nationalization) Act 1974, Loans for Agricultural,

Commercial and Industrial Purposes (Amendment) Bill 2017, SBP-BSC

Amendment Bill, 2017, The Auditor General’s Functions, Power and Terms and

Conditions of Service (Amendment Bill), 2017 etc.

The Acting Secretary informed that the Finance

Ministry officials were assisting the National Assembly and Senate Secretariats

in the processing of these legislative proposals.

The Acting Secretary also apprised the Minister

regarding formulation/amendments in different Rules to make them compatible

with present day requirements. These included Loans for Agriculture,

Commercial and Industrial Purposes Rules, 1973, Draft Investor Education and

Awareness Fund Rules, 2017 and Rules under the Financial Institutions (secured

transaction) Act, 2016.

He said that substantial progress had been made

in the recent weeks and the work in this regard would be completed soon.