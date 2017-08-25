Dar felicitates National Saving on winning international award

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar has felicitated National Savings on being honoured with

award for “Outstanding Contribution to Financial Inclusion Pakistan

2017” by the prestigious CFI.co Magazine Awards Programme, UK.

The international business awards programme is adjudged by

eminent internal and external panel of experts, said a press release

issued here Friday.

It may be mentioned that each year, CFI.co seeks out

individuals and organizations that contribute significantly to the

convergence of economies and truly add value for all stakeholders.

The Awards Programme aims to identify excellence to inspire

others to further improve their own performance. More than 500

entries were received this year, from a wide array of public and

private companies of all sizes, from a variety of organizations and

geographic regions all over the world.

“National Savings has excelled in its category, showing

fantastic prowess in digital innovation and creativity. National

Savings will be honored by CFI having an opportunity to deliver its

message in print magazines which will be distributed in World Bank

and other prestigious financial institutions all over the world” the

experts panel stated.

In order to further the agenda of Financial Inclusion,

National Savings has recently secured support from multilaterals,

like World Bank, Karandaaz (DFID and Bill & Melinda Gates

Foundation) and USAID.

Whilst USAID has offered to extend Technical Assistance on

Legal, HR and Product Development fronts to achieve smooth

transition of the Organization to Corporation; the support for

technology upgradation is coming from Karandaaz and the World Bank.

During the last 12 months, significant progress has been made

on the automation initiative of National Savings as 204 out of 376

branches are on automated setup now, enhanced from merely 59

branches a year ago.

Further, the road-map for technology up-gradation will take

the existing IT systems to the next level, offering ATM cards,

internet and cell phone banking.

National Savings is an attached department of Ministry of

Finance with over 7.7 million Customer Accounts and 376 Branches

across Pakistan.