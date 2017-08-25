Dar felicitates National Saving on winning international award

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad
Ishaq Dar has felicitated National Savings on being honoured with
award for “Outstanding Contribution to Financial Inclusion Pakistan
2017” by the prestigious CFI.co Magazine Awards Programme, UK.
The international business awards programme is adjudged by
eminent internal and external panel of experts, said a press release
issued here Friday.
It may be mentioned that each year, CFI.co seeks out
individuals and organizations that contribute significantly to the
convergence of economies and truly add value for all stakeholders.
The Awards Programme aims to identify excellence to inspire
others to further improve their own performance. More than 500
entries were received this year, from a wide array of public and
private companies of all sizes, from a variety of organizations and
geographic regions all over the world.
“National Savings has excelled in its category, showing
fantastic prowess in digital innovation and creativity. National
Savings will be honored by CFI having an opportunity to deliver its
message in print magazines which will be distributed in World Bank
and other prestigious financial institutions all over the world” the
experts panel stated.
In order to further the agenda of Financial Inclusion,
National Savings has recently secured support from multilaterals,
like World Bank, Karandaaz (DFID and Bill & Melinda Gates
Foundation) and USAID.
Whilst USAID has offered to extend Technical Assistance on
Legal, HR and Product Development fronts to achieve smooth
transition of the Organization to Corporation; the support for
technology upgradation is coming from Karandaaz and the World Bank.
During the last 12 months, significant progress has been made
on the automation initiative of National Savings as 204 out of 376
branches are on automated setup now, enhanced from merely 59
branches a year ago.
Further, the road-map for technology up-gradation will take
the existing IT systems to the next level, offering ATM cards,
internet and cell phone banking.
National Savings is an attached department of Ministry of
Finance with over 7.7 million Customer Accounts and 376 Branches
across Pakistan.
