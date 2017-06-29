Dar directs PBS to compile Census results within given time

ISLAMABAD, June 29 (APP): Minister for Finance Mohammad Ishaq

Dar here on Thursday called upon Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS)

to compile the results of Population and Housing Census 2017 within

the given time line.

While chairing a briefing session on the recently held

Population and Housing Census 2017, the minister said that the

data would prove highly beneficial for better economic planning and

development.

Ishaq Dar said that the last Census was conducted in 1998 by

the PML-N government and it was after a gap of almost two decades

that the 6th census is being conducted, again by the PML-N

government.

Finance Minister said it was heartening to note that

international independent observers, who visited different places

and interacted with people during the process, had termed population

census exercise as satisfactory.

Further, the whole process was conducted in accordance with

the given timeline. He was also appreciative of the fact that

barring a few incidents, the process remained peaceful.

He said the credit for smooth conduct of the Population &

Housing Census goes to the whole PBS team, the Armed Forces

personnel, the Provincial Governments and security Agencies

throughout the country.

The overwhelming participation and support by the general

public and their interest in the whole process was highly

encouraging.

Meanwhile, Chief Census Commissioner, Asif Bajwa informed

that the field operation of the 6th population Census concluded on

May 24,2017.

During the process, 151 districts of all the four provinces,

Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Federally Administered

Tribal Areas (FATA) were covered, he added.

He informed that the Census was conducted in two phases and

during the process 63 districts were covered in first phase while 88

districts were covered in second phase.

The first phase started on 15th March and ended on April 13

while the second phase of the census exercise was initiated on April

25 which concluded on May 24, he added.

Asif Bajwa added that services of 119,000 enumerators and

supervisory staff were utilized in collecting data from about

168,540 census blocks throughout the country.

In addition to civilian field staff, 200,000 army personnel

were engaged as enumerators as well as to provide security to the

census teams.

He said that all the census related record and material has

been safely retrieved under the supervision of Armed Forces

Personnel. Its sorting and stacking has also been completed, he

added.

The Chief Statistician/Chief Census Commissioner assured the

Finance Minister that the provisional Census results would be made

available as per the timeline given by end of July, 2017.