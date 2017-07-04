Dar congratulates nation, Cricket team for success

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (APP): Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on
Tuesday congratulated the entire nation and Pakistan Cricket team
for success in clinching Champions trophy from India.
Talking to PTV, he expressed hope that Pakistan’s Cricket
team would achieve such victory for the country in future.
He said the Prime Minister had taken the decision to
organize the event in honor of the Pakistan Cricket team for
winning Champions trophy.
He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was in Saudi Arabia
when he got the news of Pakistan’s victory.
After winning World Cup in 1992, the Cricket team achieved a
tremendous success in the Champions trophy, he said and adding
that the whole nation also felt pride.
