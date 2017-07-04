Dar congratulates nation, Cricket team for success

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (APP): Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on

Tuesday congratulated the entire nation and Pakistan Cricket team

for success in clinching Champions trophy from India.

Talking to PTV, he expressed hope that Pakistan’s Cricket

team would achieve such victory for the country in future.

He said the Prime Minister had taken the decision to

organize the event in honor of the Pakistan Cricket team for

winning Champions trophy.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was in Saudi Arabia

when he got the news of Pakistan’s victory.

After winning World Cup in 1992, the Cricket team achieved a

tremendous success in the Champions trophy, he said and adding

that the whole nation also felt pride.