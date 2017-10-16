Dar condoles death of former Chief Justice of SC

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP):Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former Chief Justice, Supreme Court, Ajmal Mian.

In his message of condolence, the Minister said that losing a dear one in the family was indeed the most poignant time in one’s life, which cannot be described in words.

He prayed that May Allah rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss with fortitude.