Dar condemns Lahore bomb blast

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP): Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday strongly condemned the bomb blast near Arfa Karim IT Tower on Lahore’s Ferozepur Road.

The Minister expressed heartfelt sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives and injuries to others in the incident.

He sympathized with the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He said such cowardly acts can never weaken the resolve of the Pakistani nation in its fight against terror.