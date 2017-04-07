Dar chairs 5th meeting of NFIS

ISLAMABAD, April 7 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar chaired 5th meeting of National Financial Inclusion

Strategy (NFIS) Council on Friday.

UN Secretary General’s Special Advocate (UNSGSA) on Inclusive

Finance for Development, Queen Maxima of Netherlands joined the

meeting through video-link, said a press release issued here.

While welcoming Queen Maxima, the Finance Minister appreciated

her personal engagement and profound commitment towards financial

inclusion and inclusive economic growth of developing nations.

The Minister said that Government of Pakistan has considered

Financial Inclusion as a key policy agenda for inclusive economic

development and our efforts in this regard will bring economic

prosperity among fellow Pakistanis. Finance Minister also

highlighted improvement in key macroeconomic indicators.

He mentioned that the current momentum needs to be maintained

to help Pakistan join the ranks of developed economies.

Her Majesty Queen Maxima appreciated the significant progress

made by Pakistan since last meeting of NFIS Council which she

attended during her visit in 2016.

She expressed her satisfaction on developments made on initiatives like AMA Scheme, National Payment Gateway and improved financial inclusion indicators.

The council reviewed the progress of NFIS implementation and

improvements particularly in the areas of branchless banking,

agricultural credit, SME Financing,Payment System Infrastructure &

coverage. Update on Asaan (Easy) Mobile Account (AMA) scheme which

was approved by NFIS Council in its last meeting was also shared

with the participants.

AMA scheme has been developed to facilitate swift opening of

a digital transaction account and enhance usage of digital financial

services by any one, from anywhere, at any time at an affordable

cost.

HM Queen Maxima, while appreciating the strong commitment and

collaborations among regulators and other NFIS stakeholders, put

forth her views and suggestions for promotion of financial inclusion

in Pakistan.

She emphasized the need for client centric products to

meet the expectations of customer which will help drive usage.

She hoped that the implementation of AMA scheme will bear

fruits and have impact on people’s lives.

She also highlighted the need for women financial inclusion through gender balance in financial sector workforce and gender dis-aggregated financial inclusion data.

While concluding the meeting, the Finance Minister stated that

the government will continue to the pursue the agenda of inclusive

economic growth along with digital financial inclusion for the

prosperity and well being of the people.

He thanked Queen Maxima for participation in the NFIS Council

meeting and her support for achievement of outcomes & objectives of

NFIS.

Those who attended the meeting included senior officials of the

Finance Division, EAD, SECP, State Bank of Pakistan, FBR, PTA, Nadra

besides representatives of provincial governments.

