Dar chairs 11th meeting of PBS’s Governing Council

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance, Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the 11th meeting of the Governing Council of Pakistan, Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here at the Ministry of Finance on Thursday.

Chief Statistician PBS, Asif Bajwa briefed the Minister and Governing

Council members on the preparations and work plan for the 15th Population and Housing Census which is scheduled to commence on March 15, 2017,said in statement issued by Ministry of Finance.

He informed that all relevant national institutions, including the Army, NADRA and provincial governments, have been taken on board with regards to the census.

He said that all the aforementioned institutions are extending their full cooperation and assistance.

He said that close coordination amongst all stakeholders is being undertaken to ensure a smooth census.

The Governing Council was further apprised that the appointments of the requisite staff for field operations has already been completed.

Chief Statistician also informed that a group of master trainers has

already been trained, who have begun imparting training to trainers.

The Governing Council formed a three-member Committee to diligently

review the ongoing preparations for the census, and immediately suggest improvements and solutions, as required.

The Governing Council also approved the minutes of the 10th meeting of the Council. Furthermore, the implementation status of decisions taken during the 10th meeting was also discussed.

The Finance Minister acknowledged that the presence in the Governing

Council of renowned bi-partisan demographers and statisticians has strengthened the Council and is helping in ensuring that the census is conducted in a credible, transparent and professional manner.

He further encouraged the Governing Council and the Chief Statistician

to involve even more such experts in the census process in order to give further credence to this exercise which is of high national importance and is long overdue.

The Minister highlighted that reliable data gathered from the census

will play a vital role in adequate planning, policy-building and effective delivery of services to the people of Pakistan.