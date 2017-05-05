Dar attends informal meeting of SAARC Finance Ministers

YOKOHAMA (Japan), May 5 (APP): Finance Minister Ishaq Dar
participated in the 11th informal meeting of SAARC Finance Ministers
on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) conference here
on Friday.
Speaking at the meeting, the finance minister expressed
confidence that SAARC would make progress towards realizing true
potential and regular meetings of economic leaders which would help
enhance economic cooperation among member states for promotion of
trade and improving quality of life of the people who accounted for
1/5th of the world’s population.
He emphasized that intra regional trade was far below its
potential and there was need to expedite the process of the trade
liberalization programme under SAFTA.
Dar also highlighted the positive economic indicators including growth
in the GDP and substantial decrease in the fiscal deficit.
Due to economic stability, Pakistan was said to be all set to join
G-20 in 2030, he added.