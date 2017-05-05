Dar attends informal meeting of SAARC Finance Ministers

YOKOHAMA (Japan), May 5 (APP): Finance Minister Ishaq Dar

participated in the 11th informal meeting of SAARC Finance Ministers

on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) conference here

on Friday.

Speaking at the meeting, the finance minister expressed

confidence that SAARC would make progress towards realizing true

potential and regular meetings of economic leaders which would help

enhance economic cooperation among member states for promotion of

trade and improving quality of life of the people who accounted for

1/5th of the world’s population.

He emphasized that intra regional trade was far below its

potential and there was need to expedite the process of the trade

liberalization programme under SAFTA.

Dar also highlighted the positive economic indicators including growth

in the GDP and substantial decrease in the fiscal deficit.

Due to economic stability, Pakistan was said to be all set to join

G-20 in 2030, he added.