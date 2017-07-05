Dar asks Canadian investors to explore business opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Muhammad

Ishaq Dar Wednesday asked Canadian investors and firms to explore

and benefit from business and investment opportunities available

in Pakistan.

Talking to Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Perry

Calderwood, who called on him here, Ishaq Dar highlighted that

international investors and companies from various countries

are currently investing and setting up businesses in the country.

Both the finance minister and the high commissioner discussed

current state of bilateral ties including economic cooperation

between the two countries.

The minister said Canada and Pakistan enjoyed friendly and

long-standing bilateral ties and welcomed re-activation of

Working Group.

He said there was an ample room to further enhance trade and

investment cooperation between the two countries and added joint

efforts should be made by both sides to this end.

He said Pakistan was committed to eradication of

polio, and all efforts were being made to this end.

Exchanging views on `debt for education’ swap, the minister

said present government laid strong emphasis on promotion of

education at all levels.

He welcomed all initiatives to achieve this objective.

Ishaq Dar said after having achieved macro-economic stability,

Pakistan was now fully focused on achieving higher, sustainable and

inclusive economic growth.

He appreciated Canada’s support for development projects in

Pakistan and said the government was keen to further strengthen

bilateral partnership between Pakistan and Canada.

The high commissioner said there had been robust economic

growth and a visible improvement in security situation in Pakistan

which provided a good opportunity for further strengthening economic

and business linkages between the two countries.

He said Canadian companies were already exploring opportunities

in Pakistan in various sectors including solar energy and

Information Technology (IT).

He highlighted that level of bilateral trade was currently at a record

level and said steps had been taken to re-activate bilateral Trade and Investment Working Group to help promote economic cooperation.

He apprised the minister about Canada’s International

Development Policy which had been launched recently.

The high commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to

eradicate polio.