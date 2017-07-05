Dar asks Canadian investors to explore business opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Muhammad
Ishaq Dar Wednesday asked Canadian investors and firms to explore
and benefit from business and investment opportunities available
in Pakistan.
Talking to Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Perry
Calderwood, who called on him here, Ishaq Dar highlighted that
international investors and companies from various countries
are currently investing and setting up businesses in the country.
Both the finance minister and the high commissioner discussed
current state of bilateral ties including economic cooperation
between the two countries.
The minister said Canada and Pakistan enjoyed friendly and
long-standing bilateral ties and welcomed re-activation of
Working Group.
He said there was an ample room to further enhance trade and
investment cooperation between the two countries and added joint
efforts should be made by both sides to this end.
He said Pakistan was committed to eradication of
polio, and all efforts were being made to this end.
Exchanging views on `debt for education’ swap, the minister
said present government laid strong emphasis on promotion of
education at all levels.
He welcomed all initiatives to achieve this objective.
Ishaq Dar said after having achieved macro-economic stability,
Pakistan was now fully focused on achieving higher, sustainable and
inclusive economic growth.
He appreciated Canada’s support for development projects in
Pakistan and said the government was keen to further strengthen
bilateral partnership between Pakistan and Canada.
The high commissioner said there had been robust economic
growth and a visible improvement in security situation in Pakistan
which provided a good opportunity for further strengthening economic
and business linkages between the two countries.
He said Canadian companies were already exploring opportunities
in Pakistan in various sectors including solar energy and
Information Technology (IT).
He highlighted that level of bilateral trade was currently at a record
level and said steps had been taken to re-activate bilateral Trade and Investment Working Group to help promote economic cooperation.
He apprised the minister about Canada’s International
Development Policy which had been launched recently.
The high commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to
eradicate polio.