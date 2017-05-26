Dar announces steps for poor masses

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday

said the government under the guidance of Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif was committed to the welfare of poor masses and had taken

measures, which resulted in decrease in number of those living below

the poverty line.

“In line with our previous actions, the government will impart

technical training to the poor people under the Benazir Income

Support Program (BISP). This programme will benefit 250,000

families,” he told National Assembly while delivering budget speech

for 2017-18.

He said an off-grid power system would be introduced to

provide solar power to the people in remote areas, especially

in Balochistan.

He said mark-up for agricultural loans for land owners having

less than 12.5 acre was being reduced to 9.9 per cent from around

15 per cent.

Under the scheme, he said, two million loans of Rs 50,000 each

would be provided by Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited, National Bank of

Pakistan and other banks as the loans volume for agriculture was

being enhanced to Rs 1.001 trillion from Rs 700 billion.

The minister said it had been decided to sell Urea fertilizer

available with NFML at the rate of Rs 1,000 per bag while General

Sales Tax on DAP fertilizer was being reduced to Rs 100 instead of

existing Rs 400.

Urea fertilizer price in the open market would be Rs 1,400 as

the government had proposed Rs 13.8 billion and Rs 11.6 billion

subsidy in terms of DAP and urea fertilizers respectively.