PESHAWAR, Jan 11 (APP):Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Rolf Michael Hay Pereira Holmboe called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhunkhwa Mehmood Khan and discussed matters of mutual

interest with main focus on investment prospects in various sectors of the province.

He assured his all out support to the Danish investors willing to invest in

this part of the country which offered scores of potential areas like tourism,

minerals etc. for investment.