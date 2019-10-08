Dangerous nationalism’ seriously threatens efforts to tackle statelessness: UNHCR chief

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 08 (APP):Hate speech and misguided nationalism present a serious threat to efforts to tackle statelessness, despite growing public awareness of the problem, UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi said Monday.

Speaking at a meeting in Geneva aiming to convince more countries to assist the many millions of people around the world who live in nationless limbo, Grandi warned that much more action was needed, five years since UNHCR launched its #IBelong campaign to end statelessness.

“The progress is far from assured: damaging forms of nationalism and the manipulation of anti-refugee and migrant sentiment – these are powerful currents internationally that risk putting progress into reverse.”