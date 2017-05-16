‘Dangal’ to help revive traditional style of wrestling, Chairman, PM Task Force

LAHORE, May 16 (APP)- Chairman, Prime Ministers Task Force for Promotion of indigenous sport, Muhammad Ijaz Gull said that strenuous efforts are being made for the revival and promotion of traditional sports and a series of ‘dangals’ are being arranged in different parts of the province to achieve this objective.

Addressing a news conference here on Tuesday at the Punjab stadium,

he said traditional games are the identity of national heritage and has long history which is full of extra ordinary achievements of Pakistani pelwans (wrestlers).

“Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is very keen as far revival

of dangals and other indigenous sports including, Kabaddi and tug of

war is concerned and I have been assigned the task to ensure organization of such events across the country for their development”, said the Chairman of the Task Force.

He said in the first step kabaddi and tug of war competitions were

organized at Islamabad, Faisalabad and Gujranwala few days back and

quality competitions were witnessed in the respective events.

“In the next phase we are going to organize Sher-e-Lodhran dangal

on May 18 at Lodhran followed by Sher-e-Multan competition on May 19 at Multan”, he said adding “We are short listing the outstanding

grapplers and we will be providing them further training to improve

their skills and eventually helping them to compete at the highest

level of the game”.

Ijaz Gull said he has chalked out an ambitious activity programme

with the involvement of the youth to organize maximum activities for motivating them to take up traditional sports ,the way cricket and

other sports are being played.

Chairman PM Task Force it was heartening sing that young wrestlers

are coming forward and taking part in the dangals being organized in different parts of the province.

“Dangals, Kabaddi and Tug of War are dying sports in the country

and we are in process of infusing new life in them with regular events which offer handsome cash awards”, he said adding “All the participants

of dangals and tug of wars being organized receive cash awards in different categories”.

Ijaz Gull said Kabaddi and Tug of War competitions will be

organized in Lahore on May 20 and Sher –e-Lahore Dangal will be

held on May 21.

“We are expecting a full house to watch these events and final

arrangements are being made to hold them in a befitting manner”,

he said.

He said Sher-e-Punjab dangal will be held in July with the

cooperation of Punjab Government and other than a title bout a

dozen of other bouts will be organized in which top notch grapplers

of the province will showcase their talent.i