Dalai Lama’s visit to disputed zone to hurt Sino-Indian ties: Global Times

BEIJING, (China) April 5 (APP): The 14th Dalai Lama’s visit

to the disputed zone along the border of India and China will hurt Sino-Indian ties as China opposes any official invitations to the

Dalai Lama, a Chinese expert said on Wednesday.

The Dalai Lama has begun his nine-day visit to “Arunachal

Pradesh,” called South Tibet in China.

“The Dalai’s visit to the controversial area, especially

Tawang, which China hopes will be returned, will affect relations

between China and India,” an expert from the Institute of

Asia-Pacific Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences,

who requested anonymity, told the Global Times.

He said Tawang is also the birthplace of the 6th Dalai

Lama, Tsangyang Gyatso, which gives the place religious

meaning to Tibetans.

India’s Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju was

quoted by ‘The Hindu’ as saying that the Dalai Lama’s visit is

“purely religious,” and that there is no political angle behind

the visit.

But the Chinese expert said that this is not the first time

India has used the Dalai Lama to express its displeasure to

China, especially when bilateral talks fail to include their

demands or to pander to domestic anti-China issues.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said at a

regular press conference last week that China is firmly

opposed to any visit by the Dalai Lama to the disputed

border region between China and India.

Amid Beijing-New Delhi conflicts, the Dalai Lama is

now openly used by India as a diplomatic tool to win

more leverage.

India is also exploring the option of linking the

strategic border district of Tawang with a railway

network, another provocation against Beijing. India

has also invited a “parliamentary” delegation from

Taiwan in February.

New Delhi may have underestimated Beijing’s

determination to safeguard its core interests. Many

countries have pledged not to extend invitations to

the Dalai Lama. As the two largest emerging economies,

China and India have great potential for cooperation.