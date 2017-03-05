Daily walk for 30 minutes makes heart stronger

By Seema Mir

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP): A walk early in the morning for 30 to 45 minutes in the park or alongside a road is highly beneficial for the body than a physical activity indoors.

Medical experts endorse it by saying that the health of the populace of an area can by judged by the presence of parks in that area.

During walk in a green area large amount of oxygen is consumed by the body from the surrounding air and the consumption of oxygen (VO2) by the body for regular functioning of its parts is most essential because more the volume of oxygen consumed by the body,the more perfectly its parts work.

It merits a mention here that highly oxidative organs such as the heart has a high demand for oxygen and therefore has a relatively highl oxygen consumption.

Similarly, the brain consumes about 25 percent of a person’s oxygen intake thus endorsing the saying that a healthy body has a healthy mind.

It is a proven fact that although physical activity is good for staying healthy, daily walk or any other sporting activity in the open space is the best for overall health specially ones heart and brain.

?Moreover,a regular walk reduces stress,boosts immune system, enhances circulation and improves overall health.

A regular walker, Fatima Ahmed while talking to APP said that a brisk walk early in the morning was extremely good for health as it was recommended to her by doctor.

Ms Ahmed said, she was suffering from diabetes,hypertension (High blood pressure), and vitamin D deficiency.

A regular walk early in the morning, she said, reduced her ailments. “I enjoy walk as it enhances my blood circulation, reduces tension and henceforth I enjoy a good sleep at night.”

Here it is pertinent to quote a study according to which a French cyclist continued to chase records at the age of 105 by biking 14 around a track in an hour.Robert Marchand completed 92 laps within an hour in front of hundreds of fans at the velodrome at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines in france.

Merchand has set multiple cycling records in the over over-100s category,including traveling 16 miles in an hour at the age of 102, and a new over-105s category to accomodate his new achievement.

According to doctors Merchand’s VO2 maximum oxygen consumption is the same as a man of half his age who doesn’t do any sports.

Different medical practitioners while talking to APP recommended daily walk for 30 minutes to make body healthier.

Consultant physician and Chest Specialist Dr. Zaheer Ahmed told APP that a brisk walk for 30 to 45 minutes daily in a park or along roadside in the morning was best for staying healthy.

It was better and more beneicial as it reduces stress and boosts immune system, he added. He, however, cautioned that a heart patient should go for a walk after consultation with his doctor.

Symptoms of heart disease as pointed by Dr. Zaheer were:

• Tiredness after walking a little bit.

• A rapid heart beat after going upstairs.

• Congestion in the chest or chest pain after a brisk walk.

Dr. Zaheer advised that anybody having the above mentioned symptoms should immediately consult a doctor.

When asked what should be the diet to prevent heart disease he stressed that it should be very simple based on vegetables,fruits and fruit juices.

“Too much red meat should not be used; only once a week or once a month it should be taken .”

Dr. Zaheer advised that white meat and fish should be preferred.

The use of salt and oil, he said, should be minimal.

The medical experts observed that people in communities with abundant green space generally enjoy better health.

Three golden rules to stay away from heart problems as advised by Dr. Zaheer were:

• Regular walk.

• Simple food (Maximum consumption of fruits and vegetables.

• No heavy diet.